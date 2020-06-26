PPP rejects interim inquiry report on PIA plane crash

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the report of plane crash which was presented by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and demanded the resignation of the prime minster and the Aviation minister.

“The preliminary inquiry report on PIA plane crash should have gone to the committee first and then to the House. The pilot has been accused and the licenses of the pilots have been suspected,” said Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisah Shah along with Deputy Secretary Information PPP Ms Palwasha Khan, Senator Rubnia Khalid, Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki and President of PIA Labour Union Hidayatullah here Thursday at Zardari House. They said that the person whose own degree is suspected is talking about the pilots' degrees.

The PPP leaders have said that Qazi Faez Isa was threatened but the 'Riasat-e-Madina' is sleeping. “Who are the people who are threatening a judge of the highest court of Pakistan,” they questioned.

Dr Nafisa Shah that this has happened the first time in the history of Pakistan that the federal ministers are fighting each other. “There are also complaining about the advisers brought in from abroad,” she said. She said the PPP has always taken along every party on national issues.

She said the Aviation minister did not have the authority to listen to the conversation in the voice recorder of the unfortunate aircraft. “There is conflict between PIA and Civil Aviation Authority and similarly there is also tension between PIA pilots and former officers of the Air Force,” she said.

She said pilots were worried about COVID-19 because SOPs are not being followed on the aircrafts. She said that during PPP government, only lower grade employees were appointed in PIA.

Deputy Secretary Information Ms Palwasha Khan said that messages are being sent to Justice Qazi Faez Isa and both husband and wife are fighting for justice. She said that during this PTI government, every sector is suffering because of incapability and inefficiency of the rulers.

She demanded to register FIR against the prime minister and the advisor Zulfi Bukhari for every life lost due to COVID-19.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that for nine million population of Malakand Division, there is only a 150 bed hospital where oxygen is not being provided to the patients.

The President of PIA Labour Union Hidayatullah said that four to five thousand employees are being laid off from PIA. “This is economic murder of poor people in the country.”