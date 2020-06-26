WHO says getting backing it needs

ISLAMABAD: France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organisation (WHO) in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the UN agency this year.

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talking at a news conference in Geneva, said the agency, widely criticised by the United States, was getting all the financial and political support it needed.

More than 9.63 million people have been reported to have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 487,477 have died, according to international media reports. More than 3,840 died from the deadly virus on Thursday.

In Australia, the second most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centres in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months.

Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double digit new cases in the state. It has around 200 current cases out of a country total of 270.

Desperate to contain the outbreak, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities are beginning a testing blitz across the 10 most effected suburbs.

“We have ambulances and other vans that will literally be at the end of people’s streets,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

“We will see these (case) numbers go up in coming days.” Andrews said about 100,000 tests will be conducted over the next 10 days.

Iran on Thursday announced 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the overall toll in the Middle East´s deadliest outbreak past 10,000.

The Islamic republic has struggled to contain the spread of the virus since it reported its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in late February.

Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections. But officials deny the upward trend amounts to a second wave.

"We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130," said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

It was the deadliest day since April 6, when 136 deaths were reported, and the seventh straight day that Iran has reported more than 100 coronavirus deaths.

The Beijing Health Commission said on Thursday that 13 new COVID-19 cases, all locally transmitted, were recorded on Wednesday, raising the total infections related to a local market cluster to 269 since June 11, when the first case was detected.

Those 13 cases were reported in two districts in Beijing: nine in Fengtai and four in Daxing. There were no reports of suspected cases or asymptomatic cases in the Chinese capital during the period, it added.

One case was registered in neighbouring Hebei province. The infected person in Hebei has had close contact with a patient related to Beijing’s Xinfadi market cluster, according to local health authorities.

Meanwhile, according to the municipal authorities, three officials have been punished over dereliction of duty during the containment of COVID-19 in the capital city.

The Eiffel Tower reopened on Thursday for the first time since France imposed its coronavirus lockdown in March, though tourists will not be allowed to the top of the Paris landmark until later this summer.

Journalists from around the world were on hand as about 50 visitors, mainly French, prepared to make the steep climb by stairs to the first two levels, as elevators will remain closed because of social distancing concerns.