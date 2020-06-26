SC admits Federation’s appeal to hear 1,200 teachers case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday accepted the federal government's appeal for hearing against the high court's ruling to give 1,200 teachers permanent job status.A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. At the outset of hearing, the court accepted the federal government's appeal for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.