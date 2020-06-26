close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 26, 2020

SC admits Federation’s appeal to hear 1,200 teachers case

National

A
APP
June 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday accepted the federal government's appeal for hearing against the high court's ruling to give 1,200 teachers permanent job status.A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case. At the outset of hearing, the court accepted the federal government's appeal for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.

Latest News

More From Pakistan