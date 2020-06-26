PUC hails S Arabia for holding limited Haj arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and President Darul Afta Pakistan Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said Saudi Arabia represented whims and sentiments of Muslim Ummah for not calling off Haj in wake of coronavirus pandemic, however Saudi authorities made a right decision for holding limited Haj arrangements.

“Pilgrims intending 'Nafli Haj' should disburse their Haj savings among poor and downtrodden segments of society facing economic difficulties in wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Thursday along with religious scholars of different religious schools of thought.