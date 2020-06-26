Planning Commission awards $613m to MoNHSRC to check COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission (PC) has awarded $613 million funds for various projects to Ministry of Health Services Regulation and Coordination (MoNHSRC) for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak in the country in last few months.

A meeting held at the Planning Commission approved the COVID-19 health emergency response project for which the financing was provided by the AFD (Agency Francaise de Development).

The project was approved at a cost of $20 million. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Planning Commission’s Member Social Sector, Dr Shabnum Sarfraz informed the meeting that with approved of this project, the total amount of funds awarded by the Planning Commission to the MoNHSRC since the start of the epidemic has now reached to $613 million.

She said that the government of Pakistan has made substantial funding available to fight the epidemic.