Fri Jun 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

Sh Rashid recovers from Covid-19, shifted to his home

Top Story

June 26, 2020

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday and his PCR test result came negative. According to the PR sources, he has shifted to his home from the Military Hospital Rawalpindi where he was admitted for the treatment of coronavirus on June 8. The minister thanked the nation for prayers of early recovery and especially thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa for enquiring after his health. The minister would soon resume his ministerial work.

