Shortage of oxygen for corona patients: Rs20 bn package approved for oxygen manufacturers

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the increasing number of Covid-19 affected patients and death toll across the country, the government has extended a huge package of incentives worth Rs20 billion to oxygen manufacturers to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas and its cylinders at affordable rates.

Under the package, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved that the electricity tariff at par with the tariff fixed for export-oriented industry will be extended to oxygen manufactures for three months and more importantly they will be allowed to import oxygen and oxygen cylinders at the maximum in three months.

According to official documents and background discussions with officials, 3 percent customs duty, 17 percent GST and withholding tax have also been abolished on import of oxygen gas. Likewise, 30 percent customs duty and 17 percent GST and withholding tax have also been done away with on the import of gas cylinders.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the bitter fact that certain private hospitals are found charging exorbitantly high prices of oxygen in the current situation which is neither ethical not tolerable.

The Ministry of Industries and Production, to this effect, has issued instructions to relevant authorities to bring down the price of oxygen gas and its cylinders. However, top sources claimed that the Ministry of Industries and Production lacks the ability to monitor and control the prices of oxygen gas and its cylinder across the country.

The Ministry of Industries and Production is the one that tabled the summary in the ECC meeting saying that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its meeting held on June 18 considered the current preparedness and future projections related to COVID-19, and made the recommendations for the consideration of the government which include that 1) The electricity tariff for oxygen manufacturing plants may be fixed at par with export-oriented sector for a period of three months; 2) 3 percent customs duty, 17 percent GST and withholding tax may be abolished on import of oxygen gas Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) code 2804-4000 for three months. In case of approval by ECC of the cabinet and subsequent come into force and be applicable to all imports irrespective of when the goods declaration form is filled, or dates of letter of credit, date of invoice, date of electric import form or date of bill of lading, the FBR shall issue formal notification accordingly; and 3) The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and Ministry of Interior be directed to clear all the outstanding dues payable to oxygen manufacturing companies as per the legal provisions of the contract.

During the discussion in the ECC, the Ministry of Industries and Production clarified that the tariff will be fixed at par with the export-oriented sector is applicable during the current fiscal year.

The ECC chairman observed that incentives were offered to a certain group of manufacturers without any guarantee that the benefits of these concessions will actually trickle down to the end user. It was also highlighted that certain private hospitals were charging exorbitantly high prices.

The ECC while endorsing the proposal was quite unequivocal in observing that the sponsoring division should put a mechanism in place to ensure that the concessions are not exploited by any segment, the prices remain in control and the supply should never get interrupted.

In the ECC meeting, the Power Division requested that the Ministry of Industries and Production should share the list of consumers who will benefit from concessional tariff. The Power Division further requested that the amount of subsidy shall be worked out and be paid to it by the Finance Division.