Fri Jun 26, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

State Bank interest rate cut to bid well for country

June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday cut its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a two-year low of 7 percent following an unscheduled meeting of its policy committee as it expects a bigger annual contraction in economy due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. committee (MPC) decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent… the inflation outlook has improved further, while the domestic economic slowdown continues and downside risks to growth have increased,” said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). “Against this backdrop of receding demand-side inflation risks, the priority of monetary policy has appropriately shifted toward supporting growth and employment during these challenging times.”

The cut was widely anticipated in the market considering the inflation downtrend. “This was expected in the July monetary policy announcement and has happened earlier than expected,” said BMA Capital Executive Director Saad Hashmi. “This step should bode well for the country’s growth prospects and stock market sentiments.”

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said immediate impact of interest rate cuts would curtail interest expense of banks due to immediate downward repricing of savings deposits. "Monetary easing in the long term tends to impact net interest margin of the banking sector adversely," it said in a flash note.

