Corona kills 148 in a single day

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: As many as 148 corona patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours raising the countrywide death toll to 3,958, reported the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

Of 3,903 deaths, Sindh reported 1,178 deaths, Punjab 1,602, KP 869, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 115, Balochistan 108, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 23 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 25.

A total of 192,970 confirmed cases detected have been detected with Sindh reporting 75,168 cases, Punjab 71,987, Balochistan 9,946, GB 1,398, ICT 11,710, KP 24,303, and AJK 930.

A total of 81,307 people have recovered so far across Pakistan. There is no patient on the vent in AJK & GB. A total of 571 vents are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,542 vents allocated for the patients. The NCOC reported that 1,171,976 tests had been conducted (21,835 tests conducted during last 24 hours).

Meanwhile, the highest number of 86 deaths occurred in Punjab in a single day on Thursday since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

The fatality of 86 more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 1,602 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 71,191 with the addition of 1,655 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

So far 645 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 287 from Rawalpindi, 151 from Faisalabad, 114 from Multan, 65 from Gujranwala, 57 from Sialkot, 39 from Rahim Yar Khan, 34 from Bahawalpur, 31 from Gujrat, 22 from Sargodha, 19 from Sheikhupura, 17 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 15 from Muzaffargarh, 11 from Sahiwal, 10 from Kasur, eight from Nankana Sahib, seven from Toba Tek Singh, five each from Attock, Okara, Chiniot, Lodhran, Vehari and Hafizabad, four each from Jhang and Bhakkar, three each from Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one from Khanewal and none from Chakwal, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin.

So far 36,689 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,714 from Rawalpindi, 4,982 from Multan, 4,687 from Faisalabad, 2,555 from Gujranwala, 1,883 from Sialkot, 1,875 from Gujrat, 1,211 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,176 from Bahawalpur, 954 from Rahim Yar Khan, 935 from Sheikhupura, 885 from Sargodha, 783 from Muzaffargarh, 526 from Hafizabad, 524 from Sahiwal, 518 from Kasur, 442 from Toba Tek Singh, 381 from Vehari, 376 from Jhelum, 374 from Attock, 359 from Bahawalnagar, 312 from Mianwali, 306 from Layyah, 304 from Nankana Sahib, 291 from Lodhran, 266 from Jhang, 263 from Mandi Bahauddin, 229 from Okara, 226 from Khanewal, 221 from Chiniot, 194 from Narowal, 189 each from Khushab and Bhakkar, 162 from Rajanpur, 132 from Pakpattan and 80 from Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 68,321 citizens who mostly fell prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 453,070 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, 71,191 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 22,076 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 20,495 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. The lowest number of cases, 1,249, has been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 20,262 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,602 died, while 49,327 are isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

In Sindh, as many as 17 more coronavirus patients died in Sindh taking the death toll to 1,178 while number of positive cases reached to 75,168 in the province with 1098 new cases.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday.

Shah said that 6458 samples were tested which diagnosed 1098 positive cases that constituted 17 percent result. So far, 409145 tests have been conducted which detected 75168 cases all over Sindh, he said and added the overall detection rate came to 18.3 percent. He said at present 33131 patients were under treatment, of them 31665 in home isolation, 78 at Isolation Centers and 1388 at different hospitals.

At present 641 patients are in critical condition while 99 have been shifted on ventilators. The statement says that 1267 patients recovered overnight and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 40740 that constitutes 54 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that out of 1098 new cases, 494 belonged to Karachi, they include 208 South, 141 East, 48 Central, 44 Malir, 32 Korangi and 21 West. Hyderabad has 34, Ghotki 33, Sukkur 15, Shikarpur eight, Sanghar six, Umerkot and Dadu five each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas have four each, Jamshoro and Badin have two each, Thatta and Sujawal one.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to be vigilant and responsive to the Stand Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) apprised that 189 oxygenated beds have recently been added in the hospitals of Islamabad including 117 oxygenated beds in PIMS (Total no of beds reached 192), 13 oxygenated beds in Polyclinic (total no of beds reached 27), 59 beds in CDA Hospital (total no of beds reached 83). PIMS and CDA hospitals are also provided additional 20 and 21 ventilators separately.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer was briefed about the ramp up plan for enhancing hospital capacity to cater for contingency plans

The meeting was informed that 325 oxygenated beds would be provided to Rawalpindi hospitals within the next 10 days. NCOC asked the provinces to share their proposals for establishing cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha for devising a consensus on Eid-ul-Azha management.