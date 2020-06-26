Mehran varsity deptt begins online classes from July

SUKKUR: The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has announced to hold online classes from July 6, 2020.

The Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that due to COVID 19 the academic activities have been transformed online and the classes will start from July 6. He said that the Information Technology team of CEAD led by Dr. Adeel Abro and Arshad Qureshi has designed software to run the online classes smoothly. Dr. Shar advised students to contact their relevant heads of departments regarding schedule, timing, software and process of classes.