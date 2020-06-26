Forced marriages, crimes behind alarming rise of suicides in Mirpurkhas

SUKKUR: Amidst growing and extremely disturbing number of people committing suicide in different parts of Sindh, four more took the desperate step of taking their own lives.

In Sukkur, Mst: Najma w/o Muhammed Iqbal Memon, resident of Badar Road reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of her house. According to Police,Najma's husband discounts the version and insists that his wife slipped from the roof while placing clothes on the roof to dry. Further investigations are underway. Another reported victim was Shahbaz Lakho in Gmabat city of Khairpur who committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan. No reasons were cited for Lakho taking the extreme step.

In Tando Allahyar, Shirimiti w/o Pawan took her life by hanging herself following a domestic issue. In Naukot, Asan s/o Meevo Kolhi also reportedly committed suicide but no reasons were described for him taking the extreme step.

Meanwhile, the Sindh University, Jamshoro held a webinar to discuss the alarming number of suicides in Mirpurkhas in collaboration with Civil Society Support Programme. Titled "Growing Suicidal Trends in Mirpurkhas Region and Passive Society," Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh, Jamshoro presided. It was also attended by Noor Muhammad Bajeer, CEO Civil Society Support Programme (CSSP), Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot, Abdullah Ahmed, SSP Tharparkar.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh University, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, in his presidential address observed that suicide was essentially an individual's protest against the circumstances going against their will, choice or liking.

He said it is extremely alarming that 20 suicides per second are being reported globally inclusive of the most developed world countries. Dr. Burfat stressed establishing of a hotline consultative service manned round the clock by professional psychiatrists to help the desperate.

The CEO, Civil Society Support Programme, Noor Muhammad Bajeer deplored that 54 suicides were reported from three districts of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar which included 20 men and 34 women.

However he felt that criminal actions like vendetta, property and monetary disputes, clan rivalry and property are also brushed under the carpet as suicides. He urged for serious research and police investigations to demystify the circumstances. Dr. Shahnawaz Dal quoted a study findings, according to which forced marriages in non Muslim communities in Mirpurkhas region was a significant reason.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem-ul-Rehman Memon highlighted steady rise in suicide ratio in the region and cited alarm over 50 cases in 2018, 72 in 2019 and 41 in just the last five months of the current year.

He said illegal borrowing and loaning busines was single major cause behind the suicides. SSP Abdullah Ahmed expressed deep concern over 60 suicide incidents in Tharparkar district over a recent brief period. He largely held social media misuse responsible for the growing misery and called for cohesive, collaborative and concerted social measures to combat the monstrous trend.