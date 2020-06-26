‘Afforestation project creating jobs’

Islamabad: Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change Munaza Hassan has said the PTI’s government is fully cognisant of the issues being faced by the climate change induced migrant population.

"A number of steps have been taken including Billion Tree Tsunami that is providing employment opportunities including for the women even amidst COVID-19," she told an online dialogue on ‘Gender and climate change: Challenges for climate induced migrants amid COVID-19’ organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Thursday.

Ms Hassan said coronavirus pandemic was not only affecting women but whole families as well and the government had taken a number of steps to support the most vulnerable families including the population that had to migrate from their native areas due to climate change impacts.

"The Green Stimulus Package introduced by the government is also resulting in the job creation, including for the women. The law on women’s right to inheritance would contribute into women’s empowerment cause, especially in the rural areas," she added.

Global climate lead of the Action Aid Harjeet Singh highlighted the global perspective of the issue and said there had been 33.4 million new migrations taken place in 2019 globally that were induced by the climate change.

He said women, children and elderly as well as persons with disability and the poorest of the poor were always left with less option for the migration and hence, trapped in the vulnerability.

"The safety and security of women during emergency situations gets further jeopardised and the governments should address this issue by incorporating it in the relevant policies," he said.

Chief Executive of the Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), Bangladesh, Mohammad Shamsuddoha while linking pandemic with gender and climate changed induced migration said COVID-19 had hit that segment of society in worst terms.

He said migrants after the arrival of the pandemic faced temporary unemployment and thus, their socio-economic vulnerability had been increased further.

"Climate change induced disasters render women more prone to violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and violation of their basic rights. The local resilience building is the best option to respond this critical issue and local areas should be focused in the policies," he said.

Associate Research Fellow at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute Kashif Majeed Salik said women had to bear the additional burden when left behind in their areas in the cases of climate change induced migration. He said the emergency situation impacted the women’s health in worst term for their restrained access to food, water and healthcare facilities.

Earlier, project coordinator at SDPI Maryam Shabbir presented an overview of the situation of the climate change migration and the gender aspects of the issue. She said COVID-19 was resulting as additional impact to migrant communities, especially on women and girls.