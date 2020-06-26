Govt employees demand changes in group insurance rules

Islamabad: The teachers and other employees of the federal government demand the grant of the benefit of the deducted amount of insurance from their monthly salaries during entire service to them at the time of retirement.

Currently, only the families of those federal government employees, who die while in service, are entitled to get group insurance money in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969.

On the other hand, the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have amended the rules few years back under which the retired employees receive the benefit of group insurance at the time of their retirement.

Yasmeen Zahir Bukhari, a retired government servant, said during the entire service, a compulsory deduction in the form of ‘Benevolent Fund’ and ‘Group Insurance’ was made from the monthly pay of the federal government servants under the Act of 1969 but the benefit was not given to them being alive. "This is grossly unjust,” he said.

Umme Kulsoom, another retired government servant, said, the federal government servants contribute money towards the compulsory insurance all through their lives but did not receive back the amount insured at the time of retirement. "It is ridiculous that the alive retired government servants are deprived of the benefit of the sum assured. The Act of 1969 is needed to be amended to benefit the employees," she said.

Abid Mahmood, an officer of the Cabinet Division, said, “We the federal government servants are given only a Farewell Grant equal to one month’s pay out of the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund.

"No other benefit is given away to us by Federal Employees Benevolent & Group Insurance Funds (FEB & GIF) at the time of retirement. However, there are some welfare schemes of FEB & GIF like educational stipends to children but not every employee gets the benefit from those schemes, so the government should amend the rules on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Tahir Mahmood, a representative of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, said Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had already promulgated an act for the benefit of their employees but the federal government and the authorities at FEB and GIF were reluctant to amend the act so as to keep the federal government employees deprived of the benefit of group insurance money.

He said all citizens had equal rights, so non-payment of group insurance money to the federal employees at the time of their retirement was against the fundamental rights of the employees.

"We appeal to the prime minister to direct the Establishment Division to amend the Act of 1969 so that federal government employees are able to draw group insurance money on retirement like the provincial employees,” he said.