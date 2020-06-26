‘Collective efforts needed to save youths from drug addiction’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to eliminating culture of drug addiction.

In his message on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking , the minister said,“We all have a collective responsibility to perform a proactive role at the individual level to save the youths from addiction.”

He lauded the efforts of Anti-Narcotics Force and social organisations to save the youths from the menus of illegal drugs. All possible steps are being taken to protect the youths of the country and the younger generation from this menace by conducting various awareness campaigns, he said.

The minister assured everyone on behalf of the government of the Punjab that steps will be taken to ensure provision of all basic rights to them, regardless of caste and creed.