Imran made useless bid in NA to defend poor performance: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the prime minister made a useless attempt in the National Assembly to defend the poor performance of his government over the last 22 months, crashing the economy and health in particular.

It was obvious that PTI has totally failed to perform in every sector during the past 22 months and its slogan to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state had become a joke, he said while addressing “Mian Tufail Muhammad Seminar” at Mansoora on Thursday.

The masses, said Senator Siraj, needed no extensive clarifications from the prime minister that he never made confused statements. The country’s economy is on ventilator; the inflation has touched the skies and unemployment is rampant in the PTI’s Naya Pakistan, he said, adding a minister himself admitted that the government failed to perform due to internal fighting in the party.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI proved itself the agent of the status quo forces and was following in the footsteps of its predecessors in formulating the policies on the agenda of foreign masters. He stressed the need for the masses to get rid of the capitalist ruling elite to put the country on path to development. The senator paid tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of the late Mian Tufail Muhammad, the second ameer of JI who was also among the party founders, saying Mian Tufail displayed organisational skills and led JI’s recognition all over the world.

The JI chief said every worker of the JI needed to follow the way of life of the late ameer. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI leader Hafiz Idrees, senior journalist Mujeebur Rahman Shami and other speakers also shed light on different aspects of Mian Tufial’s life.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of religious scholars from different schools of thought, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has urged the countrymen to beware of the sectarianism as their real enemy which was being penetrated in society through the conspiracies being hatched by the enemies of Islam.

He asked the religious scholars to play their role in the unity of the Muslims of different schools of thought. He said the prime minister and his team lacked ability to understand the issues and lead the nation to bring it out of crises. He highlighted the need for developing unanimous policies to cope with the issues.