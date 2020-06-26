Saudi mosques allowed to hold sermons for 10 minutes

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Mosques have been allowed to hold sermons, lectures and lessons for up to 10 minutes only, as of today, Wednesday, foreign media reported.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced that sermons and lessons are permitted in mosques across the Kingdom, provided that they are held immediately after the prayer, and for a maximum of 10 minutes.

“Sermons, lectures and lessons are allowed now but should not exceed 10 minutes. They should consistent with the protocols for the duration of mosques opening that does not exceed half an hour,” said Mohammed Bin Abdul Aziz Al Aqil, the ministry’s undersecretary.

He affirmed that the decision to allow the resumption of sermons, lessons and lectures in mosques is conditional on adherence to the protocols for the period of opening and closing of mosques.Al Aqil said that workshops and Holy Quran memorisation lessons will continue through distance learning until further notice