Russians cast early votes in ballot to extend Putin's rule

MOSCOW: Russians were casting early ballots Thursday in a nationwide vote on controversial constitutional reforms that could keep President Vladimir Putin in power until 2036.

Election officials opened polling stations in the lead-up to the official voting day on July 1 to reduce the risk of overcrowding that could spread the coronavirus infection. Masks and disinfectant gels are being made available to 110 million eligible voters across 10 time zones. Voters sported masks and election officials distributed ballot papers wearing gloves.

The Kremlin reluctantly postponed the vote originally scheduled for April 22 as COVID-19 cases increased and officials imposed restrictions to slow the spread. Putin -- in power as president or prime minister since 1999 -- introduced the reforms to the 1993 constitution in January.

They were hastily adopted by both houses of parliament and regional lawmakers and the outcome of the vote is seen as a foregone conclusion. Putin insisted that Russians vote on the changes even it is not legally required, arguing a plebiscite would give the amendments legitimacy. Opposition campaigner Alexei Navalny has slammed the vote as a populist ploy designed to make Putin "president for life". "It is a violation of the constitution, a coup," he has said. Among other changes, the reforms would reset Putin´s presidential term-limit clock to zero, allowing him to run two more times and potentially stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

Under today´s rules, the 67-year-old´s current term in the Kremlin would expire in 2024. Rallies scheduled in April in Moscow against the move were barred under virus restrictions against public gatherings. The website of the "NO" campaign that collected signatures of Russians opposed to the reforms was blocked by a Moscow court in March.