Pakistan cricket team is safe in England than in Pak, says Holding

Hyderabad: Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding feels that the Pakistan team will be safe from coronavirus in England rather than staying in their own country. “Well, it would seem that England are safer than whatever is happening in Pakistan right now,” Holding said during his YouTube show, foreign media reported.

“Pakistan team is perhaps better off coming to England as opposed to staying in Pakistan because it is even worse there. Once they get to England, they will be in a bio-secure area,” he added.

As many as 10 Pakistan cricketers tested positive for the virus. The team is set to leave for England on June 28 to play three Tests and same number of T20s. Despite the cases, both cricket boards maintained that the tour is on track as schedule.

“They will be reducing the six feet apart rule that was being insisted on, bringing it down to three feet or one meter apart. Things are getting a little bit easier there. Once Pakistan team arrives, they will have to do their two weeks of quarantine as I am doing at the moment. They will be moved to a bio-secure area to make sure they are not infected. They should be ok from there on,” Holding said