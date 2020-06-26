Army to secure virus ‘red zone’ in southern Italy

ROME: The army was being sent in to secure a virus "red zone" north of Naples with almost 50 cases of coronavirus Thursday, after frustrated residents attempted to escape, Italian media reported.

Some 700 people have been ordered to remain indoors in four council housing blocks in Mondragone -- 60 kilometres north of Naples on the coast in the Campania region -- since Monday, while local health authorities test them for the virus, Rai news said. A group ducked under the police tape cordoning off the complex Thursday and had to be marched back in by police.