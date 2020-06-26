‘Scientists mull virus vaccine as nasal spray’

LONDON:Even though -pharmaceutical companies have launched generic versions of Remdesivir and Favipiravir for Covid-19 treatment, which help in reducing the viral load, a proven cure for the novel coronavirus is still elusive, foreign media reported.

However, if University of Oxford is to be believed, a top scientist has said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is on track for release in October.Besides Oxford University, China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has also kicked off phase-3 clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate

The developments come with the pace of vaccine trials accelerating with each passing week even as worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 9.39 million, including 4,81,000 deaths. Moreover, parts of the US are witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19, with the nation recording a one-day total of 34,700 new cases, the highest in two months, according to the Johns Hopkins University.