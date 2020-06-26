close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
June 26, 2020

‘Scientists mull virus vaccine as nasal spray’

World

NR
News Report
June 26, 2020

LONDON:Even though -pharmaceutical companies have launched generic versions of Remdesivir and Favipiravir for Covid-19 treatment, which help in reducing the viral load, a proven cure for the novel coronavirus is still elusive, foreign media reported.

However, if University of Oxford is to be believed, a top scientist has said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is on track for release in October.Besides Oxford University, China National Biotec Group (CNBG) has also kicked off phase-3 clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate

The developments come with the pace of vaccine trials accelerating with each passing week even as worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 9.39 million, including 4,81,000 deaths. Moreover, parts of the US are witnessing a resurgence of Covid-19, with the nation recording a one-day total of 34,700 new cases, the highest in two months, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Latest News

More From World