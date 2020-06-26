CJ takes suo motu of clip against judiciary, judges

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Thursday took notice of a video clip currently viral on the social media containing derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary and judges. One Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, in a video clip, which went viral the other day on the social media, used derogatory language against the institution and judges. The CJ fixed the matter in the court before bench-1 today (Friday) in Islamabad.