4 labourers injured in terrorists' attack from Afghanistan

KHAR: Four labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists based in Kunar province of Afghanistan in Charmang area in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur district on Thursday. Sources said the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on labourers in Hilalkhel area of Charmang in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district. The Pakistani security forces rushed to the spot and provided first medical aid to the injured persons. Later, the injured were airlifted to the CMH in Peshawar through a special helicopter. The sources said terrorists based in the Afghanistan border are often target Pakistani people and security forces.