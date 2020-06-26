NA budget debate: PML-N slams govt for ‘fracturing economy’

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N senior parliamentarians and former Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal while speaking on floor of the National Assembly on Thursday said the country was facing serious crisis of governance while the government was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) political victimization of opponents.

“The country is facing serious challenges of governance while the PTI fractured the national economy which was bolstered up the PML-N government in five years,” Ahsan Iqbal said. Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that states depend on strong economy, strong defence and stable political structure. He regretted the NAB has become the 'B Team of the government'. The businessmen are being treated as thieves and the bureaucrats were not prepared to sign any file apprehending harassment by NAB.

Another PML-N legislator Maiza Hameed demanded release of Mir Shakilur Rehman, the Editor in Chief of the Jang-Geo Group, who is under detention for over three and half months. She questioned as to what was the fault of Mir Shakilur Rehman that he was arrested by the NAB. “The government hands over every person to NAB who criticizes its performance and speaks against it,” she said and added the NAB obliges by sending notices to those criticising the government. She observed that had there been indiscriminate accountability in the country.

The Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said China has agreed to transfer technology in the agriculture sector under the second phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The House is now considering the recommendations forwarded by Senate for incorporation in the finance bill 2020-21. Participating in the debate, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said there are currently 129 laboratories across the country where the testing capacity for Coronavirus has significantly been enhanced. Begum Tahira Bukhari regretted that no increase was given in the salaries and pensions of the government employees in the budget.

Maleeka Bokhari of PTI said the government’s policies are aimed at protecting the poor segments of the society. She said the world institutions are hailing the government’s Ehsaas programme. The Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said Port Qasim Authority has registered the highest revenues over the last two years. He said the industrial infrastructure plan of Port Qasim has been finalized. He said Afghan Transit Trade has been started from Gwadar Port. He also claimed that a shipping policy has been introduced to take advantage of the blue economy.