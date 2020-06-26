Shibli rules out any political instability

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday asserted the government was stable and everything was in control, saying the talk of any political instability was like storm in the teacup. Talking to media persons here after visiting the G-7/2 area of the federal capital, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his speech in the National Assembly had spoken in detail on the budget, coronavirus and other issues and the ground realities. He maintained the nation should be proud of such leadership which could handle the crisis and was handling the challenges quite effectively. To a question, the minister clarified that the rumours about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar calling for resignation of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Science and Technology were incorrect. “I have no knowledge about it and I don’t think there is any such thing,” the minister remarked.

Senator Shibli claimed that the strategy of imposing "smart lockdown" in areas, being declared as hotspot in connection with the coronavirus had been paying dividends for it had proved helpful in controlling the fast spread of the disease.

About his visit to the sub-sector, the minister he had visited the area on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He pointed out that technology and testing were being used for determination of the areas where the spread of coronavirus had increased rapidly and smart lockdown was imposed in such areas.

On this occasion, the minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Capital City Administration in the area to ensure that the residents could make arrangements for medicines and edibles and save themselves from hardships in the wake of lockdown.

The minister also appreciated the local administration for handling and monitoring the situation in a better manner. He said he was informed that in G-9, where smart lockdown was imposed the situation has improved and number of new cases had decreased considerably.

He appealed to the masses to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and adopt social distancing to save themselves and others from the virus. He said as so far no specific medicine was available for the treatment of coronavirus, social distancing was the only method to defeat the virus.