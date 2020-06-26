Several NAB accused earned bails in less than 100 days

ISLAMABAD: A number of high profile figures arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on various charges have been set free by superior courts on bail in less than 100 days of their incarceration.

By the next date of hearing of his bail plea at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on July 7, Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be in detention for 118 days. He was arrested on March 12 in a 34-year old private property transaction case when he was cooperating with the NAB and had presented all the documents to its investigators.

The draconian NAB law is unique in the sense that it ousts the jurisdiction of every court of Pakistan including the superior judiciary to grant bail to the accused. But this provision of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 has been rendered irrelevant as high courts, exercising their writ powers, have set free several accused, finding that there is no point in keeping the accused jailed. Anybody who is refused this facility by the high courts is bailed out by the Supreme Court.

Punjab’s senior Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan was detained by the NAB on Feb 6, 2019 in connection with the offshore company, owning assets beyond known sources of income etc. He was questioned by the NAB for one month and was sent to jail on judicial remand on March 5. The LHC granted him bail ten days later on March 15, meaning he was released 37 days after his arrest. He was recently inducted in the Punjab cabinet as senior minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal was detained by the NAB on Dec 23, 2019 in the Narowal Sports City (NSC) Project inquiry. He was bailed out by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Feb 25 this year 62 days after his confinement. The inquiry against him was going for quite some time. Prior to his detention, he appeared before the NAB team for questioning for a number of times. He refused to avail of the benefit of an amendment (now expired) in the NAB law to get the case quashed.

PML-N Vice President and daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam was granted bail by the LHC 86 days after her confinement. She was arrested on Aug 8, 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and was freed on Nov 4, 2019 as the LHC accepted her bail plea.

Another Punjab minister of the PTI Sibtain Khan earned bail from the LHC 94 days after his detention. The NAB arrested him on June 15, 2019 in a case related to the 2007 award of contracts for extraction of minerals in Chiniot. At the time, he was the minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government headed by Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. He had been sent to the prison on judicial remand on July 5 by the accountability court after he passed only 19 days, the lowest duration among the NAB accused, on physical remand with the anti-graft agency. The LHC bailed him out on Sept 19. Sibtain Khan was re-inducted in the cabinet in January this year.

Then, there are powerful senior political personalities and others, who got bails beyond the 100-day mark.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was released by the LHC 131 days after his arrest. He was captured by the NAB on October 5, 2018 and sent to jail on judicial remand on December 6 after remaining sixty-two days in the NAB custody. He was bailed out by the LHC on Feb 14, 2019.

Former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haq was released by the IHC 133 days after his detention. He was caught on July 18, 2019 and bailed out on Nov 27, 2019. He spent 71 days in the NAB custody on physical remand and remained in jail on judicial remand for the rest of period of incarceration.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was himself responsible for remaining behind bars for ten months as he kept refusing to seek bail on the ground that the case against him was false. When he was asked by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to approach the IHC for bail and he complied with it without reluctance, he got it just 23 days after he submitted the plea. He was apprehended by the NAB July 18, 2019 in the LNG import contract case, which was closed by the NAB in 2016 but was reopened in 2018.

Before his arrest, he appeared before the NAB investigators multiple times and answered their questions. He spent 71 days in the NAB custody on physical remand.

During his recurrent production before the accountability court for extension of his physical remand, Abbasi repeatedly urged the judge to hand him over to the NAB custody for 90 days in one go as he is not opposing its request for extension to any length of time. Before his release, the IHC had bailed out former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Imranul Haq.

Top politicians and others including Nawaz Sharif, his nephew Yousuf Abbas, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Agha Siraj Durrani, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Eng. Qamarul Islam have been granted bails after remaining locked up for various periods.

However, Hamza Shahbaz, Syed Khurshid Shah and bureaucrat Ahad Cheema are the most important figures, who are still in prison. They have filed their bail pleas in superior courts.