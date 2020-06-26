Rising cases of gastro panic people

MULTAN: Citizens are panicked in the wake of increasing gastroenteritis cases in the town on Thursday.

According to the administration of the Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters hospital, the hospital accorded admission to 42 gastric patients on Thursday while 117 were admitted during the last three days.

The health professionals are of the view that the increase in gastroenteritis cases is because of seasonal sudden changes.

They urged people to act upon the health SOPs and wash their hands, stay at home during sickness symptoms.

Reportedly, nearly 200 patients are admitted to different hospitals in Multan.

Talking to reporters, SSDHQ Medical Superintendent Dr Rao Amjad Ali said the hospital Outpatients Door received 1,344 patients on Thursday and 42 of them were identified as gastroenteritis.

He said 34 gastro patients received at SSDHQ on Tuesday last then the numbers of have been on the rise continuously alarmingly. Similarly, 1,287 patients admitted at OPD on Wednesday and gastro detected among 41 patients, he said.

Health professionals said that gastroenteritis is a common and often highly infectious condition that affects the stomach and intestines. It can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

Babies under 6 months should always be seen by a doctor if they have gastro. Gastroenteritis is treated by drinking fluids, and does not usually require medication, they added.

They observed reduce your risk of catching or spreading gastro by washing your hands well after using the bathroom, changing nappies or handling food. Children should not return to school and adults should not return to work until 48 hours after the last episode of diarrhoea and or vomiting, they said. Dr Rao Amjad Ali said gastro is the result of Rotavirus and Norovirus infection. Rotavirus is a viral illness that causes diarrhoea and gastroenteritis. It mainly affects children between 6 months and 2 years old.

Children are routinely vaccinated against rotavirus, he said. Rotavirus causes severe viral gastroenteritis.

It is usually spread by contact with an infected person through person-to-person contact, particularly with someone who has not washed their hands coming into contact with vomit or diarrhoea being exposed to contaminated objects, food or water.

Rotavirus spreads very easily because it can be passed on before symptoms appear and you begin to feel ill, he added. The Rotavirus symptoms include fever, vomiting, tummy pain, watery and diarrhoea.

The Norovirus is a virus that causes gastroenteritis but usually resolves itself within 1 to 2 days without treatment. It’s easily spread from person to person, so good hygiene practices are important to prevent others from becoming infected. Norovirus is particularly likely to cause illness in places such as healthcare and aged care facilities, restaurants, schools and cruise ships. These are closed environments where lots of people eat food prepared by others. One infected person can easily pass the infection to other people, he said.