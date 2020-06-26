Trader deprived of cash, motorcycle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: Three bandits deprived a trader of cash and his motorcycle in broad daylight in the jurisdiction of Malakwal police on Thursday. Zubair Shah of Mohallah Kotli told Malakwal police that three bandits barged into his shop on Miana Road and snatched Rs 70,000 and his motorcycle from him. The police have registered a case and started investigation.