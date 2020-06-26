close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

Trader deprived of cash, motorcycle

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

MALAKWAL: Three bandits deprived a trader of cash and his motorcycle in broad daylight in the jurisdiction of Malakwal police on Thursday. Zubair Shah of Mohallah Kotli told Malakwal police that three bandits barged into his shop on Miana Road and snatched Rs 70,000 and his motorcycle from him. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan