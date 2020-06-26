PM speech in National Assembly irks Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain in his reaction to the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he wants to emphasise on three things after hearing last 15 minutes of the speech, the PM talked about syllabus, he should have also mentioned about madrassas rendering education during their tenure. He said it was not possible during President Pervez Musharraf regime that anyone could have talked openly in favour of madrassas, but he along with former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi and other ulema raised voice in favour of madrassas and on being convinced by us, Musharraf talked about this in the United Nations. The PM has also talked about change in the syllabus whereas in this connection he had talked three times with Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and he had assured that he would place my proposals before the premier and the Cabinet. In my proposals I had asked for one syllabus in the provinces and the federation and also said for ordering provinces to keep a vigil on it. He said Imran in his speech talked about misappropriations of billions of rupees but did not talk about misappropriations of trillions of rupees which have been committed in this country. He said he had also said earlier that the government should take Kashmir issue seriously so that Kashmiris could get justice.