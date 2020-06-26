Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide

NEW DELHI: In yet another shocking incident reported, India’s famous TikTok star, Siya Kakkar has died by suicide. She was 16. The young and bright TikToker was found dead at her residence in Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Wednesday night around 9 pm. She reportedly hanged herself, foreign media reported.

She has a huge fan following on social media platforms and this raises questions over her extreme step. Siya Kakkar's family is deeply shocked by the untoward tragic incident and refuses to speak to anyone.

According to police, Siya was at home for a few months due to the lockdown and for last 4-5 days suffered depression. This comes days after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Netizens are shocked at Siya Kakkar's sudden demise as the young star had a bright future ahead. Take a look at how Twitter exploded with condolence messages:

According to reports Siya, who hailed from Mumbai shared a post 20 hours ago before she ended her life. The youngster had over 1 million followers on Tiktok and Instagram. Police is yet to ascertain the reason for her suicide. Also, going by the videos she shared there seemed to be no sign of her being into depression. However, cops are now investigating the matter.