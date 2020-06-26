Wapda workers observe ‘Demand Day’

Lahore:Electricity/Wapda workers observed “Demand Day” by holding rally outside Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Thursday to press the federal and provincial government to raise the wages and pension of working class employed in electricity distribution companies DISCOs/Wapda and other government and semi government entities in the wake of high inflation.

Carrying placards and banners, the workers raised slogans in support of their demands. Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, highlighted that electricity/Wapda workers perform the most hazardous nature of work to supply the basic need of electricity to more than 25 million domestic, industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers despite the pandemic of coronavirus.

He demanded the government raise pay and pension of the wage earners keeping in view the rising cost of living. He said the government itself raised the salaries and perks of assembly members by 100 per cent last year. The meeting was also addressed by Haji Yonas, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Naveed Dogar, Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan, Malik Zahoor, Shafqat Javed and other representatives of the union. The rally participants in a resolution urged the prime minister and Punjab chief minister to intervene and raise the salaries and pension of the workers. They also demanded increase in minimum wage by 25 per cent. They called upon the PM and CM to check the price hike of essential commodities and freeze their prices, ensure that basic needs of citizens and working class are met which include standard free education to each child and decent work, healthcare and social protection. The labour leaders called for far-reaching economic and social reforms to eliminate irrational gap between the rich and the poor in society.