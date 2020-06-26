Transfers, postings

The Punjab government Thursday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of a number of officers. The services of Hafiz Ahmad Tariq, OSD, and SP Investigation Narowal Fida Hussain have been placed at the disposal of Anti-Corruption Establishment DG for further posting.

The services of Secretary (DRTA) Bahawalpur Sajid Safdar have been placed at the disposal of Secretary Cooperative Department. Amna Rafique (awaiting posting) has been posted as director, Local Government Rawalpindi and Omar Masud (awaiting posting) as CEO, Urban Sector Planning and Management Services Unit (Pvt) Ltd on deputation basis.

‘Budget to overburden people’

Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad said the fiscal budget 2020-21 would make medicines more expensive while supply of flour at cheap or affordable rates will become a dream for the people.

Sugar, flour, ghee and petroleum mafias are part of the current government, he alleged during a video link conversation with his party workers. The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman said Fawad Chaudhry and Raja Riaz have exposed bad governance of the PTI government. Like the previous governments of other parties, the incumbent government too has failed to serve the people, he said. Despite the clear orders of the Peshawar High Court, people have not yet been able to get benefit from the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, Jawad Ahmad said.

APP adds: The Punjab agriculture department advised farmers to make proper arrangements to avoid accumulation of rainwater in cotton fields. A spokesman for the department said on Thursday, "More rains are not good for proper growth of cotton. Farmers should drain rainwater in nearby empty fields or in sugarcane fields to protect cotton from adverse impact of rainwater."