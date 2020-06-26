TDCP resort to be leased

Lahore:A meeting chaired by Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has decided to lease out TDCP Resort near Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Chairman Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema and MD Tanveer Jabbar were also present in the meeting. The TDCP MD told the meeting that various parties have expressed their interest in leasing of TDCP Resort meant for Sikh Yatrees and leasing process will be completed within a couple of days.

The adviser to the CM directed that all necessary facilities for accommodation of Sikh Yatrees be ensured. The meeting also reviewed the master layout plan for Hiran Minar, Sheikhupura. “On directions from chief minister all steps would be taken to promote tourism in Punjab” vowed the adviser. Revamping Hiran Minar, he said, is under process and this heritage site would be turned into a major tourist spot.

Asif Mehmood said the tourism and archaeology departments will work jointly to restore this historical place. “Hiran Minar has tremendous potential to attract local and foreign tourists, all we need is to restore this Mughal-era heritage,” he added. He directed that during the development work at Hiran Minar its historical layout should not be affected.