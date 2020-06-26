Infant found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The body of an infant was found recovered in the Sabzazar area. An unidentified person had left the infant on a roadside. According to the eye-witnesses, the infant was alive then. After sometime, she died. Accident victim dies: A 60-year-old man who was injured in an accident on PECO Road in the Liaqatabad area a day before died on Thursday.