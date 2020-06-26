close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

Infant found dead

Lahore

LAHORE:The body of an infant was found recovered in the Sabzazar area. An unidentified person had left the infant on a roadside. According to the eye-witnesses, the infant was alive then. After sometime, she died. Accident victim dies: A 60-year-old man who was injured in an accident on PECO Road in the Liaqatabad area a day before died on Thursday.

