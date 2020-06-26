Maid commits suicide

LAHORE:A 15-year old maid committed suicide after taking poisonous pills in the limits of North Cantt police.

She has been identified as Asma. She worked in a house in Askari-10. Her body was removed to morgue. Two bodies found: The bodies of two people, unidentified so far, were found in the Data Darbar area.

The bodies were removed to morgue. Police started investigation. Youth dies: A 30-year-old youth died in the Harbanspura area. The youth was spotted lying unconscious on Lal Bridge. He was removed to hospital where he died. Edhi’s volunteers removed his body to morgue.

transferred: Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir issued transfer/posting orders of 11 SPs and 10 DSPs on Thursday.

Usman Ijaz, AIG Inspection at Central Police Office (CPO) Punjab, has been transferred and posted as AIG Monitoring & Crime Analysis Investigation Branch Punjab. Amara Athar, AIG, has been asked to report to the CPO. Tasavur Iqbal posted as SSP Admin Gujranwala, Ayesha Butt as SSP training college Lahore, Malik Jameel Zafar as SSP ARF Lahore, Muhammad Arshad as Additional SP Dophion Lahore, Mian Muhamad Mumtza as SP Investiigation -I, Naveed Ajmal as SP Admin Investigation Punjab Lahore , Muhamamd Aslam as Battalion Commander 4PC Faisalabad, Tariq Mahmood as SP MBD, Muhamamd Ashraf as deputy director monitoring Elite Police Force Punjab Lahore, Syed Muntazir Mehdi as SDPO Sarwar Road Lahore, Ashfaq Ahmed as SDPO Muslim Town Lahore, Suhail Hussain as SP Security Terrorism Prevention Lahore, etc, were transferred and posted with immediate effect.

Traffic in smart lockdown areas: City Traffic Police Thursday issued traffic plan for the smart lockdown areas.

Nine DSPs, 36 inspectors and 206 traffic wardens are deployed in the smart lockdown area. The wardens are deployed at 115 chocking points to regulate the traffic.

thieves arrested: Lahore Investigation police claimed to have arrested eight thieves, including two bike lifters.

Garhi Shahu investigation police arrested two bike lifters. The alleged thieves have been identified as Bashir and Ayub.

Mozang investigation police arrested an accused thief identified as Nadeem and Model Town investigation police rounded up two alleged thieves, Shakeel and Zubair. Ravi Road investigation police nabbed three alleged thieves, Javed, Arsalan and Ghulam Abbas.