Valuables, vehicles taken away

LAHORE:Robbers Thursday deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees. Robbers took away valuables worth Rs 0.56m from the house of one Zohaib in the Chung area.

Valuables worth Rs 0.36 million were stolen from the house of one Hamid at Defence, valuables worth Rs 0.29million from one Hamid at Kot Lakhpat, Rs 100,000 from one Suhail at Chung, Rs 70,000 from one Hamayun at Gulberg, Rs 0.3 million from one Tanveer in the Shafiqabad area and Rs 0.32 million from one Shahbaz at Lytton Road.

Cars were lifted from the areas of Garden Town, Lytton Road and North Cantt. Bikes were stolen from the areas of Anarakali, Rang Mehal, Millat Park and Naseerabad.