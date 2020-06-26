CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow on the death of three children in collapse of the roof of a house in the Basirpur area in Depalpur.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs to the children and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. The CM also sought a report from the administration.