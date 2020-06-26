close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow on the death of three children in collapse of the roof of a house in the Basirpur area in Depalpur.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs to the children and directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. The CM also sought a report from the administration.

Latest News

More From Lahore