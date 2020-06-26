close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
AFP
June 26, 2020

Senate approves sanctions bill over Hong Kong

World

AFP
June 26, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would lay out sanctions on Chinese officials who undermine Hong Kong´s autonomy as Beijing pushes forward a controversial security law. The House of Representatives still needs to pass the bill, which allows sanctions in the United States against Chinese officials and the Hong Kong police as well as banks that do transactions with them.

