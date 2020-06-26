Senate approves sanctions bill over Hong Kong

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would lay out sanctions on Chinese officials who undermine Hong Kong´s autonomy as Beijing pushes forward a controversial security law. The House of Representatives still needs to pass the bill, which allows sanctions in the United States against Chinese officials and the Hong Kong police as well as banks that do transactions with them.