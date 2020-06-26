North and South mark 70th anniversary of Korean War

SEOUL: North and South Korea on Thursday separately marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, a conflict that killed millions of people and has technically yet to end.

Communist North Korea invaded the US-backed South on June 25, 1950, as it sought to reunify by force the peninsula Moscow and Washington had divided at the end of the Second World War. The fighting ended with an armistice that was never replaced by a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula and millions of families split by the Demilitarized Zone.

“The Korean War is the war that has made us what we are today,” said South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a ceremony Thursday evening. “We long for peace. However, if anyone threatens our people´s safety and lives, we will firmly respond,” he said, noting the two Koreas´ competition for dominance “ended a long time ago” with South Korea´s economy “more than 50 times” larger than the North´s. Nearly 150 soldiers repatriated from Hawaii after being excavated in the North were formally received at the ceremony. Video messages from the leaders of the 22 foreign nations that made up the UN coalition defending the South were played. Earlier, Seoul and Washington´s defence ministers reaffirmed their commitment to defending “the hard-fought peace”. Up to three million Koreans died in the conflict, the vast majority of them civilians. Nearly 37,000 Americans were among the more than 40,000 UN soldiers killed, and Western estimates say China, which backed the North, saw 400,000 fatalities, while Chinese sources put it at about 180,000.