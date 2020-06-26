Belarus accuses Russia of election meddling, seeks talks with Putin

MINSK: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused Russian and Polish forces on Thursday of meddling in his country’s presidential election campaign and trying to discredit him.

The former collective farm boss, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years and allowed little dissent, said he would discuss the alleged meddling with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He did not say when.

Lukashenko, 65, faces the strongest challenge in years to his hold on power in the Aug. 9 election as frustration mounts over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and grievances grow over the economy and human rights.

In comments made while appointing new ambassadors, Lukashenko said external forces stood behind his opponents and were disseminating information discrediting him and his family members.

“It’s clear that the puppeteers are behind them. They are on the one side and the other side. They live in Poland and are supplied from Russia,” he said. “We will talk about this with President Putin in the near future at a meeting.”

Belarus sovereign bonds fell as much as 2.5 cents after Lukashenko’s comments. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Lukashenko’s allegations.