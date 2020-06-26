Kosovo defends ‘just war’ after president accused of war crimes

PRISTINA: As Kosovo President Hashim Thaci headed home Thursday to face accusations of war crimes from the 1990s conflict with Serbia, supporters and critics alike defended the “just” struggle that paved their path to independence. Thaci was the former political leader of the ethnic Albanian guerilla group, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), which launched a rebellion against Belgrade more than 20 years ago when Kosovo was a southern province of Serbia. On Wednesday, he and others were accused a slew of war crimes linked to the 1998-99 war in an indictment filed by special prosecutors at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. Their victims included “hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents,” said the prosecutors, who still need a pre-trial judge to approve charges which include murder, enforced disappearance, persecution and torture. The prosecutors said they published the indictment early because Thaci and others have been trying to “obstruct the work” of the tribunal, which operates under Kosovo law but has international judges. It is unlikely that the 52-year-old would face arrest before the indictment is approved by a judge, which could take months, though a court spokesperson declined to specify.

Thaci, who was on his way home after cutting short a planned trip to the US to discuss lingering tensions with Serbia, has not yet responded to the charges. But he updated the cover photo of his Facebook profile on Thursday with the crest of the KLA, featuring a double-headed eagle. He has previously said he would comply with the court and that he is innocent and has “nothing to hide”.