Trudeau takes son out for ice cream as Canada pandemic restrictions ease

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took his son out for ice cream on Wednesday in his first family outing since Canada started easing out of its pandemic lockdown. It was also Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec province. Wearing masks, the Canadian leader and his six-year-old son Hadrien were cheered at Chocolats Favoris in Gatineau, Quebec. According to a pool report, Trudeau said the shop tapped into a federal emergency wage subsidy and business loan in order to weather the pandemic, and “avoid being frozen out of the frozen treat market.

Hadrien is said to have bounced with excitement, settling on a vanilla cone with a cookie topping while dad bought a vanilla cone dipped in chocolate for himself. Father and son then headed out to the patio, where they doffed their masks to eat their cones. Canada´s provinces and territories declared states of emergency mid-March, closing schools and non-essential businesses in response to the pandemic. After surpassing 100,000 infections last week but reducing the number of new cases on a daily basis, most restrictions have been lifted.