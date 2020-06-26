close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

Mosquitoes cannot transmit coronavirus

World

June 26, 2020

ROME: A new scientific study by Italy´s national health institute ISS shows that mosquitoes are unable to transmit coronavirus to humans, the institute said Thursday. The World Health Organisation had already said there was no evidence that the virus could be transmitted by the blood-sucking insects, which spread dengue and other diseases when they bite humans. But the latest study, performed in collaboration with IZSVe, a research organisation for animal health and food safety, revealed that neither the tiger mosquito or common mosquito could transmit SARS-CoV-2.

