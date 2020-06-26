PCB rules out moving away PSL-6 for Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ruled out sacrificing or moving away the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-6) for the Asia Cup.

According to PCB sources, the Asian event is expected to be held at a neutral venue this year and there is no need to consider the proposal Indian board have floated that PSL should be postponed PSL.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan hoped to host this year’s event in Sri Lanka or the UAE. He said that the competition could be held in September or October. It should be noted that in a report in the Indian media, a BCCI official said that September and October Window is not suitable for them and PCB should postpone PSL 6 to be held in February and March next year to host Asia Cup.

Due to corona virus, this year's play-off matches of Pakistan League had to be postponed and are expected to be played in November. While not a single match of the IPL could be played, India is waiting for the postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November to find a way for their league to start.