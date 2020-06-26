Connor all set to become first female MCC president

LONDON: Clare Connor is all set to become the first-ever female president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). She will take over from Kumar Sangakkara, who is serving his second term, from October 1 next year after approval from the members.

Connor's nomination was announced by Sangakkara, who is the first overseas president of the club. "I am deeply honoured to be named the next President of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege," she said. "We often need to look back to see how far we've come. I made my first visit to Lord's as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room. Times have changed.

"Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity - the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket's most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future.