PCB’s BoG meeting today

LAHORE: The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held online on Friday morning.

The virtual session has been agreed to safeguard health and safety of the members as well as the PCB management due to the rising Covid-19 cases and keeping in consideration the lockdown now imposed in Lahore. Some of the key matters to be discussed in the meeting include model constitution for cricket clubs and club affiliation and operation rules, 2020-21 budget, update on HBL Pakistan Super League.