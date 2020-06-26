2-day online sports training ends

LAHORE: Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab's 2-day online training workshop for divisional, district sports officers and coaches concluded here on Thursday.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, in his closing remarks said the 2-day online training workshop will be very beneficial for improving Sports Infrastructure Development in the province.

Ehsan Bhutta said top officers and experts delivered excellent training during the online training workshop and Punjab’s divisional, district sports officers and coaches must avail this valuable training activity. Our officers need to gain more experience for the preparation of PC-I and PC-4”. “Online training of officers and coaches is the best use of time especially in the present circumstances. We can improve our office working during this time when there is no active sports activities all over the country”.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen were also present on this occasion at National Hockey Stadium. Assistant Director Nasir Malik and IT Incharge Jawadullah were the conducting officers of online training workshop.

On the second and last day of online training programme, Consultant Akram Soban delivered lecture on Operational matters, Marketing, Monitoring of Working, Management of Sports Projects, Installation and Usage of Floodlights, Generators and Manpower etc. Elaborating the modalities of PC-5, Akram Soban urged the officers to make business plan under rules so that empty sports facilities could be used more effectively in light of P&D guidelines.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa delivered detailed lecture on Sports Schemes from 2009-10 till to date and other relevant matters.