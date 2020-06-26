West Indies’ intra-squad match: Reifer takes 5 wickets in 11 balls

MANCHESTER: Left-armer Raymon Reifer seized his chance to impress with five wickets in the space of 11 balls on day two of the West Indies’ intra-squad match at Emirates Old Trafford.

The all-rounder produced an inspired spell in the afternoon session as Kraigg Brathwaite’s XI took a dominant position over the side led by Test captain Jason Holder. Holder’s team were set fair on 95 for 2 when Reifer ripped their middle order out in quick time, leaving them 111 for 7 and, eventually, 193 all out.

In just a few minutes’ work he removed Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua da Silva, Holder, Sheyne Moseley and Rahkeem Cornwall, paving the way for an 82-run first-innings lead. That had stretched to 181 at stumps, opener John Campbell making up for his day-one duck with an attacking 49 in a score of 99 for 3. It was Reifer who gained most from the outing, though, making up for his lack of express pace by zeroing in on the perfect length and using his angles well.

Three of his victims nicked to slip or gully - Bonner, Da Silva and Moseley all feeling for contact in the channel - while Cornwall hacked unimpressively to mid-on to seal the five-for. But in terms of advancing his outside chance of an appearance in the series opener against England on July 8, the most notable scalp would have been Holder, pinned lbw for a golden duck. Brief scores: Brathwaite XI 275 and 99 for 3 lead Holder XI 193 by 181 runs.