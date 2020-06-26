Junaid upset over England tour snubbing

LAHORE: Fast bowler Junaid Khan has expressed his disappointment over not being included in the team for the tour of England.

The national cricketer said that not being selected is more sad from being out of the central contract. “When the 29 players were announced, my name was not included.” Speaking via video link, Junaid said that if the selection was made on the basis of performance in England, then my record is the best. “I have played most county cricket from among the players selected in the Pakistan team. Judging by my performance in England, I should have been part of the team. I am not disappointed in this situation either but it has drawn me towards more hard work to win the hearts of the selection committee.”

The fast bowler said that the new ICC rules in England developed difficulties for fast bowlers. “Now bowlers will have to work hard to take wickets. If there is no spit on the ball and there is no shine, then it will be a challenge for every bowler to get the opposing batsman out.”

He further said it is a great thing for Pakistan to have young bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. “The combination of seniors with juniors gives new boys a lot of opportunities to learn. This also puts pressure on the seniors to perform.