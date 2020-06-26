Hafeez again tests positive, reprimanded

LAHORE: The second COVID-19 test of veteran cricketers Mohammad Hafeez ,conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, has again returned positive.

After the first positive test organised by the PCB, Hafeez rushed for a private test and took to social media to show negative result. On which the PCB had expressed resentment and reprimanded Hafeez for violating PCB rules. Now in the second PCB-conducted test, Hafeez again have positive result for coronavirus.

The private lab associated with PCB took sample of Hafeez after the cricketer showed negative result on social media. So the latest test also showed positive result and the lab has as sources revealed to have informed the PCB.