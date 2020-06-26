Elderly man killed by train

An elderly man was killed after being hit by a train on Thursday. According to the Drigh Road police, the mishap took place at the Drigh Road Railway Station. The police said the accident took place when the victim was crossing the railway track and a train hit and killed him. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Sharif, son of Joseph Masih. The police said the deceased was resident of the Drigh Road area. Further investigations are underway.